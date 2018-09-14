Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Set to play Sunday
Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing fully Friday.
Seferian-Jenkins will be out there if you need him Sunday, but after catching three of five targets for 25 yards in Week 1, he remains a speculative fantasy play until he can establish a steady rapport with QB Blake Bortles.
