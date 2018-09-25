Seferian-Jenkins caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Titans.

Seferian-Jenkins has three catches and five targets in each of the first three games this season, but has only 66 yards to show for it. The 25-year-old is the clear top tight end for Jacksonville, but has seen limited downfield opportunities through Week 3. Seferian-Jenkins continues to be a touchdown-reliant fantasy option as the Jaguars match up against the Jets this week.