Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) is expected to practice again Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Seferian-Jenkins was limited at Wednesday's practice with an injury he's reportedly been nursing since the start of the regular season, but the tight end is yet to miss a game and seems to be on track to play again Sunday. Look for Seferian-Jenkins' workload in practice to increase throughout the week.

