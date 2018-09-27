Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: To practice again Thursday
Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) is expected to practice again Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Seferian-Jenkins was limited at Wednesday's practice with an injury he's reportedly been nursing since the start of the regular season, but the tight end is yet to miss a game and seems to be on track to play again Sunday. Look for Seferian-Jenkins' workload in practice to increase throughout the week.
