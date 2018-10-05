Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

The activity was enough for Seferian-Jenkins to avoid an injury tag heading into the weekend, so he should face no limitations in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. The Jaguars' starting tight end has seen consistent volume through the first four weeks, earning either four or five targets and notching two or three receptions in each contest.

