Seferian-Jenkins will not play in Saturday's exhibition game against the Vikings for undisclosed reasons.

Seferian-Jenkins has not had any injuries reported, so this could just be a case of the Jaguars giving him an opportunity to rest. He currently resides atop the depth chart at tight end, and by all accounts projects to remain there come Week 1. The 25-year-old is entering his sixth year in the league and first season in Jacksonville. Look for Ben Koyack and Niles Paul to see a healthy workload Saturday in his absence.