The Jaguars signed Trammell to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Trammell saw action in six games during the regular season, tallying three catches on 10 targets for 46 yards while returning one kickoff for 54 yards and one punt for 15 yards. The target and receiving-yardage totals were the most of his four-year NFL career, which highlights how little involvement Trammell has had as a pass catcher. Nonetheless, he'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot ahead of the 2026 campaign.