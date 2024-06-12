The Jaguars signed Trammell on Wednesday.

The fourth-year wide receiver out of Rice spent the last three seasons with the Rams and Falcons, but he has now found a new home in Jacksonville. Trammell saw the most action of his career in 2023 when he served as the Rams' top return man, tallying 183 punt return yards and 101 kick return yards while also putting the ball on the ground three times. He's expected to compete for a similar role with the Jaguars as the offseason progresses.