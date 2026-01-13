The Jaguars signed Trammell to a reserve/future contract Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Trammell saw action in six games during the regular season, tallying three catches on 10 targets for 46 yards while adding 54 kick-return yards and 15 punt-return yards. The target and receiving-yardage totals were the most of his four-year NFL career, which highlights how little involvement Trammell has had as a receiver. Nonetheless, he'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot ahead of the 2026 campaign.