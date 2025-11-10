Trammell caught two of three targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 36-29 loss to the Texans.

The 27-year-old made his season debut last week in Las Vegas and failed to catch his lone target, but he was more involved in the passing game Sunday. Trammell played just eight offensive snaps, however, so he should be expected to have a significant role moving forward even if Brian Thomas (ankle) misses more time.