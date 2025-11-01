Jaguars' Austin Trammell: Signed to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jaguars signed Trammell to the active roster from the practice squad Friday.
Trammell has spent all season with the Jacksonville practice squad and was elevated once, though he has yet to see game action. He'll likely serve primarily as a special teamer while taking the roster spot of Travis Hunter (knee).
