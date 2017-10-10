Jaguars' Barry Church: Finds end zone in Week 5
Church scored on a 51-yard interception return in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.
Church logged five tackles (three solo) to go along with his pick-six. His touchdown came mid-way through the third quarter on a third-and-17. The 29-year-old saw 73 snaps (92.0 percent) in the contest and should continue seeing a heavy workload going forward.
