Jaguars' Barry Church: Finds the end zone Week 5

Church scored on a 51-yard interception return in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.

Church logged five tackles (three solo) to go along with his pick-six. His touchdown came mid-way through the third quarter on a third-and-17. The 29-year-old saw 73 snaps (92.0 percent) in the contest and should continue seeing a heavy workload going forward.

