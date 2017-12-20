Church posted three tackles, one pass breakup and one interception Sunday against the Texans.

Church played just 51 of 62 defensive snaps Sunday, as he was given some extra rest since the Jags led 31-0 at halftime. Although he posted a nice stat line, he's only recorded over three tackles once in the last six weeks, making him a highly risky IDP option in Week 16.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories