Jaguars' Barry Church: Healthy to enter Week 10
Church (head) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Church exited Jacksonville's loss to the Eagles in Week 8 and was evaluated for a concussion, but appears to have gotten fully healthy during the team's bye week. The starting safety is expected to suit up against the Colts on Sunday.
