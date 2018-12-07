Jaguars' Barry Church: Inactive Thurday
Church (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Church had been a starter for 27 consecutive games since joining the Jaguars in 2016, but was replaced by rookie Ronnie Harrison against the Colts in Week 13. Church will now be a healthy scratch, with Harrison likely getting the start at strong safety in his place.
