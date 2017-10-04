Jaguars' Barry Church: Logs first sack of season
Church recorded his first sack of the Season in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Church also tallied six tackles (five solo). His lone sack came early in the second quarter when he took down Josh McCown on a 3rd-and-10. The 29-year-old now has six tackles in three of the Jags' four games this season, so he has certainly been consistent if anything. He was also one of five defensive players to play all 70 snaps, and figures to continue being heavily involved going forward.
