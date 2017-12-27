Jaguars' Barry Church: Nabs fourth pick of season
Church had five tackles, two pass breakups and one interception Sunday against the 49ers.
Church played 65 of 66 defensive snaps Sunday, and he now has four interceptions this season, doubling his previous career high. Still, he's averaging just 4.5 tackles per game, which would leave him on the low end of fantasy safeties. However, with a meeting against a turnover-friendly Titans squad in Week 17, Church could vault himself into the top-tier fantasy realm.
