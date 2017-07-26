Jaguars' Barry Church: Placed on PUP list

Church (bacK) will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

Church injured his back in the early stages of the Jaguars' offseason program, which prevented him from taking part of OTAs and minicamp. The expectation was that he would be ready for training camp, but the issue appears to be more serious than originally thought. However, the team could just be exercising caution with the veteran in order to ensure his health entering the start of the season. He currently projects to be the starting strong safety in Week 1.