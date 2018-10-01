Jaguars' Barry Church: Records sack Sunday
Church recorded three tackles (all solo), including a sack in Sunday's in over the Jets.
Church's sack was his first of the season and gives him 2.5 for his career. He and the rest of the Jaguars' defense will look to maintain their strong play when they take on the red-hot Chiefs' offense in Week 5.
