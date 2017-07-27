Jaguars' Barry Church: Will return to practice Thursday

Church (back) is set to return to practice on Thursday, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

Church injured his back in the early stages of the Jaguars' offseason program, which prevented him from taking part of OTAs and minicamp. It appears the caution the team exercised has been positive given his expected return to the practice field on Thursday. The veteran played his first seven seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Jaguars this offseason. He projects to start at strong safety in Week 1.