Jaguars' Ben Bartch: Leaves early with injury
Bartch has exited Sunday's game with Houston due to a knee injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Bartch's current absence will leave the Jaguars down their starting left guard. While he is out, Cole Van Lanen should hold down the position.
