Bartch has been receiving starter reps at left guard during the Jaguars' offseason OTAs, James Johnson of USA Today reports.

Bartch suffered an ankle injury during the Jaguars' final game last season, but he appears to have moved past the issue and should be good to go for the start of the 2022 campaign. However, Jacksonville signed Brandon Scherff to a three-year deal this offseason, so Bartch will have to switch sides of the offensive line if he wants to remain a stater.