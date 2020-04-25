Jaguars' Ben Bartch: Selected by Jaguars

The Jaguars selected Bartch in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 116th overall.

Bartch is a hulking physical presence at 6-foot-6, 309 pounds out of St. John's (Minn.) that brings a bit of attitude and toughness to the Jags' offensive line. A converted tight end, Bartch has enough athleticism to fill in either at guard or right tackle should the team need help up front.