Bartch was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

If Bartch tested positive for the virus, he'll be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He has a chance to play if he was just a close contact, though. With Brandon Linder (ankle) already ruled out for Week 15, Tyler Shatley is expected to start at center if Bartch can't go.