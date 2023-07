Bartch (knee) will begin training camp on the Jaguars' active/PUP list, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Bartch was placed on injured reserve last season after dislocating his knee and suffering ligament damage in Week 5. Bartch is eligible to practice and play in the preseason once he is fully recovered. The 2020 fourth-round pick is projected to start at left guard ahead of Cole Van Lanen.