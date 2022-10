Bartch dislocated his knee and suffered ligament damage in Sunday's loss to the Texans, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Bartch has yet to be placed on IR, nor is there a timetable for his return, but he is likely to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the season. His absence will leave the Jaguars down their starting left guard, while Cole Van Lanen will likely take over the at the position moving forward.