Ellefson caught one of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 24-year-old tied a season high with 26 offensive snaps and also secured his first NFL reception during the blowout defeat. Ellefson could play a similar role as long as James O'Shaughnessy (knee) remains sidelined, but it's unlikely he makes his way to fantasy relevance.