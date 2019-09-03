Jaguars' Ben Ijalana: Lands on IR
Ijalana was placed on injured reserve.
Ijalana suffered the elbow injury during last Thursday's preseason finale and was moved to IR over the weekend. The 30-year-old hasn't seen regular-season action since he worked as a reserve offensive tackle for the Jets.
