Jaguars' Ben Ijalana: Out with elbow injury
Ijalana was forced out of Thursday's preseason contest against Atlanta with an elbow injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Ijalana originally signed with Jacksonville on Aug. 11 after spending the entire 2018 season dealing with a shoulder injury. The 30-year-old last saw regular-season action in 2017 with the Jets, where he appeared in 11 games as a reserve tackle. It's unclear how serious the elbow injury is, although it's obviously serious enough to sideline Ijalana for the rest of Thursday's game.
