Koyack signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars picked Koyack in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and they're the only team he's played for despite being cut multiple times. He's back with the team, though, and he'll serve as depth since James O'Shaughnessy was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. Koyack serves mainly as a run-blocker, as he has just 24 receptions for 199 yards and a touchdown in 37 career games.

