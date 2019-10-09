Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Back in Jacksonville
Koyack signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The Jaguars picked Koyack in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and they're the only team he's played for despite being cut multiple times. He's back with the team, though, and he'll serve as depth since James O'Shaughnessy was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. Koyack serves mainly as a run-blocker, as he has just 24 receptions for 199 yards and a touchdown in 37 career games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.