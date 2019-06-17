Koyack is battling for a roster spot ahead of the 2019 season, Phillip Heiman of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Heiman's early roster projection does not include Koyack. Instead, he lists James O'Shaughnessy as the favorite to land the No. 3 role behind offseason addition Geoff Swaim and third-round rookie Josh Oliver. There's plenty of time for Koyack to make his bid for a spot on the 53-man roster, though, and it's not impossible that Jacksonville carries four tight ends into the regular season. In seven games with the Jaguars last year, Koyack logged 111 offensive snaps without seeing a single target in the passing game.