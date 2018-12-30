Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Exits game with hand injury
Koyack is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a hand injury.
Koyack will miss out on his final chance to catch a pass in 2018 if he's unable to retake the field. As long as Koyack remains sidelined, Blake Bell should benefit from a slight uptick in snaps.
