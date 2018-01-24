Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Five receptions on season
Koyack recorded five receptions for 38 yards on seven targets in 16 games this season.
Although he only recorded five receptions on the year, Koyack still averaged just over 26 offensive reps per game last season. The third-year pro enters the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent.
More News
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...