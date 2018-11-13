Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Inks deal with Jags
Koyack signed with Jacksonville on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Koyack has familiarity with the Jaguars so it's likely he'll be able to mesh with Blake Bortles right away. While he'll likely begin his new tenure behind the likes of James O'Shaughnessy and Blake Bell, there's a chance he can snag the starting tight end spot before season's end. Koyack hauled in 24 receptions for 199 yards and a score with the Jaguars over 2016 and 2017.
