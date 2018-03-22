Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Inks exclusive-rights tender
Koyack signed his exclusive-rights tender Thursday, locking him in with the Jaguars for the 2018 season, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Koyack returns to a new-look tight-end group in Jacksonville following the release of longtime starter Marcedes Lewis and the signings of Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul earlier this month. Seferian-Jenkins profiles as the top pass-catching option at the position while Paul should see plenty of work as a blocker, which may make it difficult for Koyack to see consistent snaps in his fourth NFL season. Koyack suited up for all 16 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2017, catching five passes for 38 yards.
