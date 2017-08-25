Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Picks up 30 yards in preseason action
Koyack caught his only target for a 30-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Koyack, Marcedes Lewis and Neal Sterling drew one target apiece in a game that saw the Jaguars attempt 34 passes. Although Koyack at least made the most of his lone opportunity, he's likely still slated for the No. 2 or 3 spot on the depth chart in an offense that doesn't figure to distribute many targets to its tight ends.
More News
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 4.0
The depth at receiver has stayed strong this preseason, opening up the possibility of beginning...
-
Tight End Tiers 4.0
When it comes to drafting a tight end, it's better to select one at a fair value than expect...
-
Newton, McCaffrey look good for Panthers
In the third preseason game for the Panthers on Thursday night, Fantasy owners had to be happy...
-
Allen Robinson continues to struggle
Allen Robinson had one nice play in Thursday night's third preseason game against Carolina,...
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...