Koyack caught his only target for a 30-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.

Koyack, Marcedes Lewis and Neal Sterling drew one target apiece in a game that saw the Jaguars attempt 34 passes. Although Koyack at least made the most of his lone opportunity, he's likely still slated for the No. 2 or 3 spot on the depth chart in an offense that doesn't figure to distribute many targets to its tight ends.