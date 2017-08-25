Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Picks up 30 yards
Koyack caught his only target for a 30-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Koyack, Marcedes Lewis and Neal Sterling drew one target apiece in a game that saw the Jaguars attempt 34 passes. Koyack at least made the most of his lone opportunity, but he's likely still slated for the No. 2 or 3 spot on the depth chart in an offense that doesn't figure to distribute many targets to its tight ends.
