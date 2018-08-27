Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Sits out practice
Koyack (knee) did not participate in practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Koyack has done little to climb the depth chart this preseason, and is primed to enter his fourth season in the league behind fellow tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul. The 25-year-old is a longshot for fantasy relevance, with only five catches for 38 yards in 2017 over all 16 games.
