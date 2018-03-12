The Jaguars placed an exclusive-rights tender on Koyack, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

The rules of the tender are a bit tricky, but there several important takeaways. Most notably, by placing the tender on Koyack, the Jaguars have forced three-year veteran to either sign the tender or sit out this upcoming season. In effect, Koyack cannot sign elsewhere. With this understanding in check, it's expected Koyack will be back with Jacksonville in 2018, but stranger things have happened before.