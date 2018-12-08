Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Still seeking first reception
Koyack played 18 offensive snaps in Thursday's 30-9 loss at Tennessee.
Koyack has seen a similar snap count in each of his four games since signing with the Jaguars last month. The 25-year-old has more or less been splitting reps as the team's No. 2 tight end with Blake Bell, though neither has produced much of note offensively.
