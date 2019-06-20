Jaguars' Benny Cunningham: Looking good for roster spot
Cunningham's pass-catching skill gives him a good chance to make the 53-man roster in Jacksonville, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Cunningham primarily has served as a special teams player and third-down back throughout his career, handling 191 carries and 147 targets. He was barely used last season in Chicago, but he still has an area of expertise that differentiates him from the other running backs on Jacksonville's roster. Alfred Blue has 673 career carries and just 69 receptions, while rookie fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead (hamstring) caught 29 passes for 175 yards (6.0 average) in four seasons at Temple. It appears the Jaguars will use either Cunningham or starter Leonard Fournette on passing downs.
