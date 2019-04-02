The Jaguars signed Cunningham to a contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In the first year under the direction of coach Matt Nagy, Cunningham's touch count in Chicago decreased from 29 in 2017 to 12 last season. The presence of Jordan Howard (58 percent of the offensive snaps) and Tarik Cohen (46 percent) limited Cunningham's usage as the latter managed just 6.5 percent of those snaps. With the move to Jacksonville, Cunningham currently is no better than third on the RB depth chart behind Leonard Fournette and recent signing Alfred Blue. Cunningham may well be competing with 2018 seventh-rounder Dave Williams and veteran Thomas Rawls for one roster spot, assuming the Jaguars don't make another addition at the position in free agency or the draft.

