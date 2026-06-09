Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Added reps with fellow RB sidelined

With Chris Rodriguez recovering from a foot procedure, Tuten and LeQuint Allen took the majority of the Jaguars' running back reps during OTAs, as well as Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

According to coach Liam Coen, Rodriguez, who hurt his left foot at the beginning of the team's offseason conditioning program, "will be full go come training camp." Once he's back on the field, the free-agent addition is set to compete with Tuten and Allen for slotting in a backfield that no longer includes Travis Etienne, who recorded 260 carries in 17 regular-season games with the Jaguars in 2025. As a rookie last season, Tuten carried 83 times for 307 yards and five TDs, while adding 10 catches for 79 yards and a pair of receiving TDs in 15 regular-season contests. This coming season, the 2025 fourth-rounder clearly has an opportunity to carve a larger role, but at this stage it remains to be seen how Jacksonville's RB touches will be distributed come Week 1, with Coen having previously referred to the situation as "truly wide open," per John Shipley of SI.com.