Tuten (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

For a second straight session to kick off Week 4 prep, Tuten operated with a cap on his reps due to a shoulder issue. The rookie fourth-round pick thus has one more chance to prove his health before the Jaguars potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's game in San Francisco. Working behind Jacksonville's lead runner Travis Etienne, Tuten still has notched 17 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown and two catches (on three targets) for 32 yards and another score through the first three contests of his career.