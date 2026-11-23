Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Tuten aggravated a right ankle injury in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Giants, noting that an examination Monday revealed nothing "too bad," Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Tuten carried 10 times for 33 yards and recorded three receptions for 20 yards before exiting the contest with 3:40 remaining, when his ankle got stepped on for the second time that day. Though the injury was to the same ankle/foot that has resulted in Tuten being listed on the Jacksonville injury report for three straight weeks, Coen seemed to imply that the aggravation isn't viewed as a major concern. Even so, Tuten's practice activity is likely to be affected in Week 12, putting his availability for next Sunday's game against the Titans in question.