Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten (finger) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Per Harvey, Tuten was sporting a non-contact jersey, which suggests that he'll likely be listed as a limited participant in the session. The running back, who is dealing with a finger injury, was inactive in Week 16, but his presence at Wednesday's practice offers hope that he could be available for Sunday's game against the Colts.
