Tuten (hamstring) returned to the practice field Thursday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

As expected, Tuten's hamstring issue wasn't a long-term concern, though O'Brien notes that the 2025 fourth-rounder was limited during team drills Thursday. Once Tuten is able to work fully, he'll continue to push for a role in the Jaguars' backfield, but so far in training camp Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby have handled the bulk of the reps with the team's top offense, per John Shipley of SI.com.