Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Backfield timeshare likely

In the wake of the offseason departure of Travis Etienne, John Shipley of SI.com notes that "all signs point" to the Jaguars employing a timeshare backfield led by Tuten and Chris Rodriguez (foot).

LeQuint Allen will also mix in to some degree, but Shipley envisions a heated battle between Tuten - who's coming off a strong offseason program -- and Rodriguez (who is bouncing back from a foot procedure) during training camp. With that in mind, coach Liam Coen has referred to the situation as "truly wide open," but Shipley suggests that Tuten's upside as a pass-catcher could give him a narrow edge over Rodriguez as the competition for RB slotting ahead of Week 1 progresses. In any case, this is a looming committee situation to monitor closely from a fantasy perspective, with added context slated to arrive once the Jaguars resume practice later this month.