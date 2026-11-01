Tuten rushed 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 55 yards and another score in the Jaguars' 42-7 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Tuten looked refreshed coming out of the Week 7 bye, breaking out for a new single-game career-high rushing total. Tuten also recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season on a rumbling 39-yard run during the second quarter where he broke several tackles, and he added his third receiving score over the last two games with a 25-yard grab as time expired in the third quarter. Tuten is up to 4.5 yards per carry after averaging a season-best 6.5 yards per tote Sunday, and he's added six total touchdowns heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night.