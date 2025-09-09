Tuten had three carries for 11 yards and returned one kickoff for 12 yards during Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

The rookie fourth-round pick finished fourth among Jacksonville's tailbacks with just four offensive snaps, though he still garnered three carries in the blowout. Both Tuten and rookie seventh rounder LeQuint Allen had minimal roles in the season opener, but the No. 2 job is wide open after the Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles on Monday. Travis Etienne is locked in as the starter after posting 156 yards from scrimmage Week 1, but Tuten and Allen are now positioned to compete for the backup job.